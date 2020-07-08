Iowa court dismisses suit over coverage for sex reassignment

The court agreed with a lower ruling saying that the case was speculative because the individuals in question had not yet been denied coverage.

An Iowa appeals court has dismissed a lawsuit challenging a law passed last year that does not require Medicaid to pay for sex reassignment surgeries for transgender residents.

The Iowa Court of Appeals posted its ruling Wednesday. It agreed with a lower court finding that the legal challenge was speculative because the two transgender residents who sued hadn't yet been denied Medicaid coverage for surgeries.