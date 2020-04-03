x
Iowa bill ties restitution payment to felon voting right

Felons would be required to repay restitution to victims before they could get their voting right restored under a bill passed by the Iowa Senate.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Felons would be required to repay restitution to victims before they could get their voting right restored under a bill passed by the Iowa Senate. 

Earlier Tuesday, Gov. Kim Reynolds for the first time indicated support for the measure. Iowa is the only state that automatically takes felon voting rights away. 

Felons must apply to the governor who requires that they have at least a payment plan for court ordered financial obligations. 

Senate Republicans insisted on complete restitution repayment before they would consider a constitutional amendment automatically restoring voting rights upon the completion of a felony sentence.

