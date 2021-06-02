Illinois COVID-19 vaccine incentives: Free drinks, lottery prizes, and amusement park tickets

People who have gotten a COVID-19 vaccine are eligible for a free drink in Illinois.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Incentives to get the COVID-19 vaccine have been popping up nationwide. In Illinois, there are a handful of incentives, with the latest being a free drink.

Starting Wednesday, June 2, any businesses serving alcohol can offer a free drink to their patrons who have gotten a COVID-19 vaccine.

Governor J.B. Pritzker signed Senate Bill 104, which offers the free drink incentive as well as offering an arm of recovery for businesses by allowing them to sell cocktails for pickup and delivery.

“Cocktails-to-go is a lifeline to restaurants to survive the pandemic,” said Sen. Sara Feigenholtz (D-Chicago). “Any tool we can provide to help keep this vibrant industry going while they are rebuilding is critical.”

The free drink offering goes through July 20, 2021 and is for any patron who can prove they've been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Not only will the vaccine protect you from getting sick — your free COVID-19 shot can now get you a free shot of your choosing or whatever drink suits your palate,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I’m pleased to sign this legislation into law to offer our hardest-hit businesses another lifeline as we recover from the pandemic.”

Other initiatives have been announced for vaccinated people, including free admission into the Abraham Lincoln Museum in Springfield and the chance for free admission into Six Flags.

In a press conference Wednesday, Pritzker said other incentives would be coming "including potentially a vaccine lottery, so that people can actually win money,” reported The Chicago Tribune.