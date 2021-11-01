Illinois sets sights on community-based gun violence prevention

Gov. J.B. Pritzker will announce the public safety initiative during a news conference Monday, Nov. 2.

In 2019, there were 1,367 deaths due to gun violence in Illinois - an average of about four people a day, according to the National Center Health Statistics, and the state's death rate was 10.8 per 100,000 people.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker will announce a state public safety initiative that aims to provide community-based solutions to prevent gun violence during a news conference Monday, Nov. 1 at Breakthrough Urban Ministries FamilyPlex in Chicago.

Back on Aug. 2, Pritzker pulled the trigger on House Bill 562, which expanded background checks on all gun sales within the state and provided mental health funding for communities most impacted by gun violence among other things, according to a release from the Pritzker's office.