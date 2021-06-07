Illinois Supreme Court puts pause on transition to new judicial boundaries

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Judicial redistricting has been put on pause in Illinois, as of Monday, June 7.
The Illinois Supreme Court issued an order to temporarily stop the transition into new appellate districts across the state. This was ordered so courts could have enough time to make changes.
The boundaries for the state's judicial districts have remained the same since 1964, when they were first established.
"The order states that appeals and other matters will continue to be filed in the judicial districts as they existed on June 3, 2021, until further order of the Court," read a statement from the Illinois Supreme Court.