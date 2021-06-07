Illinois Supreme Court puts pause on transition to new judicial boundaries

The order was made so courts could have enough time to make changes.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Judicial redistricting has been put on pause in Illinois, as of Monday, June 7.

The Illinois Supreme Court issued an order to temporarily stop the transition into new appellate districts across the state. This was ordered so courts could have enough time to make changes.

The boundaries for the state's judicial districts have remained the same since 1964, when they were first established.