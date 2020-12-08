x
State Supreme Court consolidates lawsuits on Pritzker orders

Many of Pritzker's coronavirus-related orders have faced legal challenges, but the courts have upheld most of them.
In this March 30, 2020 file photo, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks in Chicago during the daily update on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic. Pritzker said during a stop in Rock Island, Ill., Monday, July 27, 2020, that "things are not moving in the right direction" in terms of the COVID-19 pandemic in Illinois, where officials reported a sixth day in a row of more than 1,000 newly confirmed cases. Earlier in Quincy, the Democrat said he didn't expect life in Illinois to return to normal until sometime next year. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File)

CHICAGO (AP) — The Illinois Supreme Court has declined to consider a downstate legal battle over Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s coronavirus-related orders and moved the case to Sangamon County. 

It'll be consolidated with a similar case. The move comes as the first-term Democrat was expected in a Clay County courtroom this week.

 Pritzker’s orders have faced several legal challenges, which courts have mostly upheld. But in Clay County, Republican Rep. Darren Bailey of Xenia sued over the restrictions, claiming Pritzker exceeded his authority under state statutes. Judge Michael McHaney ruled in his favor last month.