State Supreme Court consolidates lawsuits on Pritzker orders

Many of Pritzker's coronavirus-related orders have faced legal challenges, but the courts have upheld most of them.

CHICAGO (AP) — The Illinois Supreme Court has declined to consider a downstate legal battle over Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s coronavirus-related orders and moved the case to Sangamon County.

It'll be consolidated with a similar case. The move comes as the first-term Democrat was expected in a Clay County courtroom this week.