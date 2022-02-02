Gov. Pritzker to deliver Illinois State of the State address

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is expected offer nearly $1 billion in tax relief on groceries, gas and property taxes.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Gov. J.B. Pritzker will deliver his annual State of the State Address in person on Wednesday from the Illinois State Capitol. Last year's address was done virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pritzker won't be addressing a joint session of the General Assembly this year. State House and Senate leaders canceled three session days this week due a potential winter storm impacting certain parts of the state.

Among the topics expected expected to be discussed is the governor's election-year plan, which features a tax relief for consumers on some daily expenses.

Pritzker is expected to offer inflation relief in his budget proposal. It would cut nearly $1 billion taxes in the coming year, including relief on groceries, gas and property taxes.

We can also expect Pritzker to touch on the impact of COVID-19 and the progress of the long list of infrastructure projects happening across the state.