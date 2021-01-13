Illinois Senate passes police reform bill, now moves to the House for vote

A bill that would make changes to policing across the state has moved through the Illinois Senate and onto the Illinois House for a vote.

HB3653 is a Criminal Justice Reform pillar of the Legislative Black Caucus Agenda introduced by Senator Elgie Sims (D-Chicago). Read the full text of the bill here.

It passed the Senate before 5 a.m. Wednesday with a 32-23 vote. The House now gets the bill for a vote.

.@ElgieSims says HB3653 is a complete and comprehensive package that, among other things, ends cash bail and bans chokeholds. — IL Senate Democrats (@ILSenDems) January 13, 2021

The bill proposes making changes to policing behavior such as eliminating cash bail and ending qualified immunity, which is what protects officers from being held personally liable for constitutional violations. Lawmakers had until Jan. 13 to pass the bill.

The bill has drawn opposition from law enforcement.

The Illinois Law Enforcement Coalition said legislators made the state less safe by introducing the nearly 800-page bill before 4 a.m.

Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker said if passed, these reform measures would require extra funding.

“A lot comes down to money and if the state of Illinois isn't willing to provide money for this stuff they can’t give us all these mandates and just say well good luck trying," he said.