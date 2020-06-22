Illinois restaurants can serve limited customers indoors Friday as coronavirus restrictions are rolled back

Restaurants and bars will be able to serve customers indoors at 25% of their facility's capacity. Movie theaters, museums and zoos can also reopen.

ILLINOIS, USA — Illinois restaurants and bars will be allowed to serve customers indoors Friday as restrictions implemented to reduce the spread of the coronavirus are further rolled back.

As the state moves into phase four of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's five-phase "Restore Illinois" reopening plan, restaurants and bars will be able to serve customers indoors at 25% of their facility's capacity while following six-feet social distancing recommendations.

Social gatherings are now limited to 50 people or fewer.

According to Pritzker, phase four will allow 7% of the state's workforce to return to work. That totals around $30 billion for the state of Illinois.

- Health and fitness centers can open to 50% of the facility's capacity.

- Movie theaters, museums and zoos are all allowed to reopen.