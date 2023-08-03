Gov. Pritzker signs bill establishing a farm to food bank program

The Illinois Farm to Food Bank Program will send fresh produce and agricultural products to programs that donate food to those in need.

CHICAGO — Governor J.B. Pritzker signed a bill into law Thursday establishing the Illinois Farm to Food Bank Program, which will create systems for sending fresh produce and agricultural products to organizations that provide free food to those in need.

This program began with a pilot in 2021, funded through a grant from the USDA, and has been made permanent by HB2879. During the two-year pilot, nearly 2.5 million pounds of food were donated.

“Illinois farmers are producing some of the finest food in the country, and now that produce, dairy, and meat can go directly to Illinoisans struggling with food insecurity,” Pritzker said in a press release. “It’s good for our farmers’ bottom line, it’s good for those in need, and it’s good for our state — a win for everyone in Illinois.”

The Farm to Food Bank Program will alleviate the pressure put on nonprofits and other organizations due to increased food bank usage. It will also support local farmers by taking excess product.

Food acquired through this program must come from Illinois producers and meet market-grade quality and consumption standards. The majority of the food in this program will be excess that would have been thrown away otherwise. Without the Farm to Food Bank Program, farmers had no easy way to donate their excess food.

Also part of the bill are grants to improve storage and transportation for fresh food in order to get it to underserved communities.

A Farm to Food Bank Advisory Council will support and advise the work of the program, as well as establish and build relationships with local producers.

“We are overjoyed that Illinois will now have an established Farm to Food Bank program,” Kate Maehr said, who is the executive director and CEO of the Greater Chicago Food Depository and the co-chair of the Illinois Commission to End Hunger. “This program will provide economic opportunities for Illinois farmers, ensure additional fresh produce to supply food banks and pantries across the state, and most importantly provide nourishment for families at risk of food insecurity. We are grateful to Governor Pritzker and members of the Illinois General Assembly for making this critical decision to invest in the health of our neighbors.”