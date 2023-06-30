Laws taking effect in Illinois as new fiscal year begins on July 1

Gov. Pritzker has signed numerous bills into law after the legislative session ended. Here's some that will be taking effect this weekend.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Editor's note: Capital News Illinois contributed to this reporting.

Over 500 bills passed through the Illinois House and Senate during their most recent legislative session.

Gov. Pritzker has been signing many of these bills into law, with most taking effect immediately and others starting July 1.

Earlier this week, Pritzker signed a bill that will establish a state-based exchange for health insurance policies sold under the Affordable Care Act — a move Illinois chose not to make initially. It will be fully operational by 2026.

He also recently signed HB 2789, the nation's first law banning book bans in public and school libraries.

In addition to numerous laws taking effect on Saturday, Illinoisans will see an increase in their grocery and gas receipts as well. Grocery taxes will have a 1% increase while gas taxes will see an increase of three cents a gallon.

News 8 compiled a non-exhaustive list of laws that will be effective July 1.

This bill will amend the Human Services Professional Loan Repayment Program, which was created to "recruit and retrain qualified human service professionals." The program helps with paying student loans for those in the field and the new law will expand eligibility to receive grants under the program.

Vehicle registration applications will have an area where people can voluntarily disclose any health conditions or disabilities which "may impede effective communication" with police or other public officers.

The permit fee that allows coroners and medical examiners to cremate human bodies will be increased to $100 versus the current $50.

Constitution Day on September 17 will now be a commemorative holiday.

This law will allow the Secretary of State to issue permits for first division vehicles (i.e. cars and vans) to operate as school buses. Requirements to receive the permit are also outlined in the law, such as written tests and "refresher courses."

If a member of the Illinois National Guard dies - or any resident of Illinois who receives the U.S. burial flag after dying - the next of kin may be presented with the state flag of Illinois.

State documents with the term "accident" - when discussing automobiles and motor vehicles - will be replaced with the term "crash."