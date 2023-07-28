Gov. Pritzker signs a bill banning the use of e-cigarettes in indoor public spaces

The bill adds electronic smoking devices to the 2008 Smoke-Free Illinois Act.

Governor J.B. Pritzker signed HB 1540 Friday, adding an amendment to the 2008 Smoke-Free Illinois Act that bans the use of e-cigarettes in indoor public spaces. The bill bans e-cigarette use anywhere smoking is prohibited in Illinois.

The bill was proposed in January by Rep. Camille Y. Lilly (D-Chicago) and co-sponsored by dozens of representatives. It passed in both Houses on May 10 and was sent to Pritzker's office in early June.

“Illinoisans deserve to enjoy public spaces without being exposed unwillingly to secondhand vapor and other electronic cigarettes byproducts,” Gov. Pritzker said. “Now, e-cigarettes and vapes will qualify under existing anti-smoking laws, reducing air pollution and making a more accessible, healthy Illinois.”

Electronic cigarettes aren't as clean as some may think. They contain nicotine, flavorants and other aerosolized components that can lead to lung damage over time. Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Sameer Vohra praised the bill's passage.

“E-cigarettes pose a significant health risk,” Vohra said. “I applaud Governor Pritzker and the legislative sponsors for taking action to protect Illinoisans from the effects of secondhand e-cigarette aerosol and other by-products. E-cigarettes can cause lung damage and addiction to nicotine. Banning indoor use of these devices sends a strong message that e-cigarettes are not a safe alternative to smoking.”