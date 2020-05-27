Illinois legislator seeking Pritzker recall due to unemployment woes

Rep. Allen Skillicorn of East Dundee says Gov. J.B. Pritzker has had ample time to the agency’s website, asserting "the incompetence cannot continue.”

SPRINGFIELD, Ill — An Illinois Republican state representative has announced plans to seek the recall of the Illinois governor because of woes in the state’s unemployment office.

An influx of jobless claims prompted by the closing of nonessential businesses because of the spread of the coronavirus has overwhelmed the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

Rep. Allen Skillicorn of East Dundee says Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker has had ample time to the agency’s website, asserting "the incompetence cannot continue.”

Skillicorn on Tuesday denied the effort to recall Pritzker was a partisan one.