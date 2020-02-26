Illinois lawyers say Blagojevich should be disbarred

Lawyers urged a commission panel Tuesday to recommend that Blagojevich be disbarred because of all the corruption charges he was convicted of in 2011.

Lawyers for the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission urged a commission panel Tuesday to recommend that Blagojevich be disbarred because of all the corruption charges he was convicted of in 2011.

Blagojevich didn't attend the hearing, but his attorney, Sheldon Sorosky, told the panel that Blagojevich didn't break the law.

The panel is expected to issue its ruling within three months.

A commission review board would then decide whether to recommend Blagojevich's disbarment to the state supreme court.