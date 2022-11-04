Behind on monthly payments? Illinois homeowners can apply for up to $30K in assistance

The state assistance fund will provide $309 million for housing costs such as mortgage payments, property taxes, insurance and association fees.

The Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund will provide up to $30,000 to homeowners who have fallen behind on monthly housing payments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The goal of the federally funded program, according to Gov. JB Pritzker's Office, is to keep Illinoisians in their homes as they regain their financial footing in the face of mortgage delinquency, default or foreclosure.

“More than 5,000 homeowners struggling to make ends meet have applied for assistance, and I want Illinoisans to know there is still mortgage assistance available for several thousand more,” Pritzker said Friday, April 29 at an event highlighting the opening of the assistance fund. “A good life, a good job, the ability for kids to focus in their classrooms — it all starts with having a roof over your head ... It’s crucial that we protect family stability from getting washed away by the pandemic.”

According to the program's website, homeowners must meet the following qualifications to apply:

Have a household income of less than 150% of the area median income.

Own or occupy the property as their primary residence.

Be at least 30 days late on mortgage or property tax repayments.

Have experienced financial hardship directly related to COVID-19 that began, continued or worsened after Jan. 21, 2020.

Before applying for funding, homeowners should consult their mortgage servicer to discuss potential loss mitigation options or an Illinois Department of Housing and Urban Development-approved housing counselor to discuss options and resources.

Click/tap here to find a certified housing counselor near you.