Illinois Gov. Pritzker announces 2022 re-election bid

After continuing to lead the state through the crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor J.B. Pritkzer announced that he will run for for seat again in 2022.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, who spent the last 18 months leading the state through one of the more treacherous health crises in history, announced Monday he will seek a second term.

The multi-billionaire private equity investor set the record for governor elections by pumping nearly $150 million of his own money into defeating one-term Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner.

While he has been coy about his plans previously, Pritzker announced the campaign on his personal Twitter account. The governor's campaign announcement video focused on highlighting his response to the COVID-10 pandemic.