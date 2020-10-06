WATCH: Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announces funding for childcare providers at press conference in Moline

Gov. Pritzker is set to give a press conference at Skip A Long Child Development Services at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

MOLINE, Ill. — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker gave a press conference at Skip A Long Child Development Services in Moline at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

Pritzker announced $270 million in funding for childcare providers through the Coronavirus Urgent Remediation Emergency (CURE) Fund for businesses who lost revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity in partnership with the Illinois Department of Human Services developed a grant program for licensed child care.