WATCH: Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announces funding for childcare providers at press conference in Moline

Gov. Pritzker is set to give a press conference at Skip A Long Child Development Services at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
Credit: AP
In this Friday, April 17, 2020, file photo, Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks during a news conference at the Thompson Center in Chicago. Democratic governors say they want a bipartisan statement from all governors opposing President Donald Trump's threatened deployment of the U.S. military to quell unrest stemming from protests over the death of George Floyd. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File)

MOLINE, Ill. — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker gave a press conference at Skip A Long Child Development Services in Moline at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. 

Pritzker announced $270 million in funding for childcare providers through the Coronavirus Urgent Remediation Emergency (CURE) Fund for businesses who lost revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  

The Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity in partnership with the Illinois Department of Human Services developed a grant program for licensed child care. 

The Child Care Restoration Grants will be administered by the Illinois Network of Child Care Resource & Referral Agencies (INCCRRA).