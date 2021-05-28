Illinois Democrats push ahead on legislative maps despite GOP outcry

Senate Democrats have approved new district maps through Republican objections, now sending them to the House.

Senate Democrats on Friday approved legislative district maps to govern elections in the Illinois General Assembly for the next decade despite an outcry from Republicans and Democratic-leaning community groups that say they’ve been ignored and haven’t gotten clear answers about how the lines were drawn.

The Senate voted 41-18 along party lines to approve maps drawn outside of the public eye but which Democrats contend were influenced by opinions voiced during 50 public hearings since April.