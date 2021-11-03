How to cast your vote in the April 6th election

Illinois residents can vote early, vote by mail or show up at the polls in-person on Election Day.

MOLINE, Ill. — Voters in Illinois can cast their ballots starting Friday, March 12 for the election Tuesday, April 6.

Residents are voting for their local representation, including city aldermen, mayoral seats, trustees, clerks, school board members and others.

Find your county below to see your sample ballot.

Early voting is available Monday through Friday from March 12 through April 5.

Vote by mail is another option. Ballot applications must be received by the election authority by Thursday, April 1. Visit the website of your county clerk's office to get an application. You can also request a ballot through the mail or in person.