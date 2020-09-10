How secure is the Rock Island County ballot drop box?

This it the first time a drop box has been used for an election. And so far it's proven to be popular.

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — With less than a month until Election Day the Rock Island County Clerk's Office has been busy inside with early voting started. But there's a new addition outside that's causing even more traffic.

In typical Election Day fashion you wait in line, touch a screen, and get a sticker. But a new bright blue box outside the Rock Island County Building eliminates all that.

"Didn't want to overwhelm the mail, wanted to make sure everything was counted so I ran them down here," says voter Patricia Jackson.

Rock Island County Clerk, Karen Kinney, says the new election drop box has proven to be popular. The slot to submit voter ballots is thin enough to squeeze a single ballot through. The slot size is an intentional security measure and the County Clerk's office says the box has collected hundreds.

"We've found we need to empty it two to three times a day," says Kinney.

The box sets a precedent as to how elections will be run in the future. This is the first time in history voters can use a drop box in Rock Island County and Kinney says they'll use it for future elections.

"Oh it's staying," says Kinney. "It's forever, it's concreted to the ground."

And while there's no line or no stickers, it still brings voters that pride, joy, and satisfaction of casting their vote.

"There's something about the physicality of knowing you are mkaing a difference as you put something into the box," says voter Melissa Mohr.