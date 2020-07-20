House progressive caucus weighs in on Madigan, ComEd

Members of the Illinois House progressive caucus say longtime House Speaker Michael Madigan must resign if allegations of a bribery scheme involving ComEd are true.

Members of the Illinois House of Representatives’ progressive caucus say longtime House Speaker Michael Madigan must resign if allegations of a bribery scheme involving utility ComEd are true.

The 12 caucus members said Monday the allegations disclosed by federal prosecutors in Chicago are “an unacceptable breach of public trust.”

They called on Madigan, a Chicago Democrat, and any other elected officials involved in the scheme to step down “if these allegations are true.”

Prosecutors said ComEd has agreed to pay $200 million to resolve a federal criminal investigation that implicates Madigan.