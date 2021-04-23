Bill aims to keep taxpayer dollars from being spent at Illinois hotels that don't provide anti-human trafficking training to staff

While Illinois law currently requires hotel and motel staff to complete anti-human trafficking training, this bill would aim to incentivize compliance.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill — A bill aimed at combatting human trafficking in Illinois is moving through the state legislature.

House Bill 3470 would prevent hotels and motels from earning money from being patronized by government officials and business transactions if their staff has not gone through anti-human trafficking training. It would establish a certification program, with certification coming from the Illinois Department of Human Services.

The bill is sponsored by Representatives Mike Halpin and Frances Ann Hurley, and was first filed in February of 2021.

“Certifying hotels that have provided human trafficking awareness training will ensure taxpayer dollars are supporting businesses that are doing the right thing, and keeps them all on the same page when it comes to anti-trafficking efforts,” said Halpin.

While Illinois law currently requires hotel and motel staff to complete anti-human trafficking training, through an act that went into effect on June 1, 2020, this bill would aim to incentivize compliance.