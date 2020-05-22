Language explaining income tax issue to voters approved

The additional information helps to explain pros,cons, and more information about the tax plan.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois General Assembly has approved language that explains the pros and cons of adding a graduated rate to the income tax system.

The House on Friday adopted a joint resolution that provides for information to go to voters before the Nov. 3 election.

It received a 71-45 vote after similar overwhelming approval on Thursday by the Senate, like the House controlled by Democrats.

Voters will be asked whether to amend the state Constitution. It requires that an income tax be flat, set at the same rate for everyone.