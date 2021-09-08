Gov. Reynolds: $100M in virus relief funds to go to housing

$100 million of the nearly $1.5 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funds allocated to Iowa will go to build new homes.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds has announced $100 million of the nearly $1.5 billion in federal coronavirus relief funds allocated to the state will go to build new homes.

The plan was announced Wednesday during the Housing Iowa conference in Cedar Rapids, according to the Des Moines Register.

The federal relief funds plus $230 million in Iowa Legislature-allocated tax credits over five years will help address the growing shortage of housing in the state. The funds will go toward building about 36,500 new housing units, Reynolds said.