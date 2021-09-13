Gov. Pritzker announces new childcare initiative

The plan aims to support Illinois families who faced unemployment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CHICAGO — Check back for a live stream of the announcement at 2 p.m.

Gov. J. B. Pritzker will announce Monday afternoon a new childcare initiative that he said will help Illinois families who faced unemployment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement will stream live at 2 p.m. from Christopher House's James & Jean Stewart Campus in Chicago. Christopher House, according to its website, is a family of schools that helps children and families succeed in school, the workplace and life through education and family support.

The initiative is the latest in the Pritzker administration's plan to provide affordable childcare to Illinoisans. The Illinois Department of Human Services implemented several improvements to the childcare system in the state July 1, including: