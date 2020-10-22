FULL INTERVIEWS: Jim Mertens talks with Marinnette Miller-Meeks and Rita Hart

Vying for Iowa's second congressional district seat are Rita Hart and Marinnette Miller-Meeks. The position in the U.S. House of Representatives is currently held by Dave Loebsack; he announced back in 2019 that he would not run for re-election.
This is Miller-Meeks fourth pitch for congress to serve the area. Both women have served as state senators in Iowa and each say they're ready to serve Iowans at the federal level.
Loebsack has represented Iowa's second congressional district since January of 2007.
This district encompasses 24 counties in southeastern Iowa, including Clinton, Des Moines, Henry, Johnson, Lee, Louisa, Muscatine, and Scott Counties.