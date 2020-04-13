x
Former Senate staffer accuses Joe Biden of sexual assault

Tara Reade alleged the assault occurred in the basement of a Capitol Hill office building in the spring of 1993 when Biden was a senator.
In this March 15, 2020, photo, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and former Vice President Joe Biden, participate in a Democratic presidential primary debate at CNN Studios in Washington. A former aide to Biden is accusing the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee of sexually assaulting her during the early 1990s when he was a senator. Biden's campaign denies the charges. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

A former aide to Joe Biden is accusing the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee of sexually assaulting her during the early 1990s when he was a senator. 

Biden’s campaign denies the charges. 

In two recent interviews with The Associated Press, Tara Reade alleged the assault occurred in the basement of a Capitol Hill office building in the spring of 1993. 

She filed a police report in Washington on Thursday saying she was the victim of a sexual assault by an unnamed person in 1993, a copy of which was obtained by the AP.