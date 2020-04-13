Former Senate staffer accuses Joe Biden of sexual assault

Tara Reade alleged the assault occurred in the basement of a Capitol Hill office building in the spring of 1993 when Biden was a senator.

A former aide to Joe Biden is accusing the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee of sexually assaulting her during the early 1990s when he was a senator.

Biden’s campaign denies the charges.

In two recent interviews with The Associated Press, Tara Reade alleged the assault occurred in the basement of a Capitol Hill office building in the spring of 1993.