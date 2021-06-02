Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich gets early end to supervised release

A federal judge has put an early end to the two-year period of supervised release of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich.

CHICAGO — Editor's Note: The video above is from February of 2020

A federal judge has put an early end to the two-year period of supervised release of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich.

U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis on Tuesday issued an order saying, “early termination of supervision is granted as to Rod Blagojevich.”

Ellis noted the order was agreed to by prosecutors. President Donald Trump commuted the 64-year-old Blagojevich’s 14-year prison sentence in February 2020.