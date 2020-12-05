Find your sample ballot - Iowa's June 2nd Primary

Iowa's Primary Election is scheduled for Tuesday, June 2.
Due to COVID-19, all Iowa voters are encouraged to vote absentee. Request forms were mailed to registered voters in late April. According to the Secretary of State's office, voters can also send an absentee ballot request form to their County Auditor.
Find your sample ballot below:
Clinton County - All Sample Ballots
Des Moines County- Democratic | Republican
Dubuque County - All Sample Ballots
Henry County - Democratic | Republican
Jackson County - Democratic | Republican
Louisa County - All Sample Ballots
Muscatine County - All Sample Ballots
Scott County - Democratic | Republican
See if you're registered to vote, here
Find Iowa's full candidate list, here