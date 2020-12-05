x
Find your sample ballot - Iowa's June 2nd Primary

Voters in Iowa are encouraged to cast their votes through the mail for the 2020 Primary Election.

Iowa's Primary Election is scheduled for Tuesday, June 2. 

Due to COVID-19, all Iowa voters are encouraged to vote absentee. Request forms were mailed to registered voters in late April.  According to the Secretary of State's office, voters can also send an absentee ballot request form to their County Auditor.

Find your sample ballot below:

Clinton County - All Sample Ballots

Des Moines County- Democratic | Republican

Dubuque County - All Sample Ballots

Henry County -  Democratic | Republican

Jackson County - Democratic | Republican

Louisa County - All Sample Ballots

Muscatine County - All Sample Ballots

Scott County - Democratic | Republican

See if you're registered to vote, here

Find Iowa's full candidate list, here