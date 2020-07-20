Feds seek tax records on properties including Pritzker home

Prosecutors are seeking records on property tax appeals made to a former Cook County Assessor on more than 100 properties including a mansion owned by Gov. Pritzker.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the U.S. attorney's office has asked the assessor's office for emails and other communications from 2012 to 2018 on appeals granted by Berrios. Berrios lost his re-election bid in 2018 to Fritz Kaegi.

Questions about Pritzker's property tax breaks surfaced ahead of the 2018 gubernatorial contest.

Pritzker received a tax break on a mansion he owns next to his family residence after having toilets removed and declaring the home "uninhabitable."