Feds seek tax records on properties including Pritzker home

Prosecutors are seeking records on property tax appeals made to a former Cook County Assessor on more than 100 properties including a mansion owned by Gov. Pritzker.
FILE - In this April 17, 2020, file photo, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks during his daily coronavirus news conference in Chicago. Pritzker took the unusual step Thursday, July 16, of preemptively filing a lawsuit to ensure school children wear face coverings to prevent the spread of the coronavirus when schools reopen in a few weeks. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File)

CHICAGO — A published report says federal prosecutors are seeking records on property tax appeals made to former Cook County Assessor Joseph Berrios on more than 100 properties, including a mansion owned by Gov. J.B. Pritzker. 

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the U.S. attorney's office has asked the assessor's office for emails and other communications from 2012 to 2018 on appeals granted by Berrios. Berrios lost his re-election bid in 2018 to Fritz Kaegi. 

Questions about Pritzker's property tax breaks surfaced ahead of the 2018 gubernatorial contest. 

Pritzker received a tax break on a mansion he owns next to his family residence after having toilets removed and declaring the home "uninhabitable." 

Pritzker later repaid the county $330,000. 

