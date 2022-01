Ex-Chicago alderman seeks early prison release over COVID concerns

Edward Vrdolyak, who was convicted of tax evasion, is seeking an early release from prison due to his age, health and the omicron-fueled COVID-19 surge.

CHICAGO — A former Chicago alderman convicted of tax evasion is seeking an early release from prison due to his age, health and the omicron-fueled COVID-19 surge.

Attorneys for Edward Vrdolyak filed an emergency petition Friday. He began serving his sentence in November after several delays related to the pandemic.

Attorneys say the 84-year-old suffers from medical conditions including dementia and has a compromised immune system that would put him at higher risk for severe illness or death from COVID-19.

The motion seeks that his sentence be reduced to time served. A hearing for the motion has not been set.