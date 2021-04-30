Esther Joy King announces 2022 campaign for Representative

"I want to thank Cheri Bustos for her service and I wish her the best going forward. Cheri has always claimed she knew this district well — so she clearly saw what we’re seeing every day: IL-17 was going to make a change in 2022 and Cheri was destined to lose. The people of the IL-17 accomplished this. I’m proud to be part of a movement to bring better representation to the best people I know, " King says. "And while we were planning to make this official in a couple weeks, I’m announcing today that yes, I am running for Congress in 2022 because I know that the residents of this district deserve so much better than what the liberal elites have been serving them up in Washington," King said. "We need a battle-ready leader. We need a fighter who won’t back down; someone who knows that the residents of the 17th District matter more than Washington, D.C., special interests."