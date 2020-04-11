Whiteside County rejects local sales tax proposition

Voters have rejected the tax increase.

WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. — See full results here

According to a report by Shaw Media, the sales tax increase would have helped pay for the salaries of 911 dispatchers, as well as the ambulance district on the eastern side of Whiteside County and police departments on the western side.

The proposal reads as follows:

"To pay for public safety purposes, shall Whiteside County be authorized to impose an increase on its share of local sales taxes by 0.5%?

(This would mean that a consumer would pay an additional $0.50 in sales tax for every $100 of tangible personal property bought at retail.)"