x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WQAD.com

Elections

Voters reject Geneseo sales tax increase

The increase would have moved Geneseo's sales up to 8.5%, from its current 8.25%. That means consumers would have spent a half-cent on every $2 spent.
pennies

GENESEO, Ill. — Voters in Geneseo denied a proposal that would have increased sales tax by a fraction of a cent. 

The proposal that residents were met with on the April 6 ballot asked if they would approve a one-quarter percent increase. 67% of voters said no. There were 456 people who voted.

This increase would have moved Geneseo's sales up to 8.5%, from its current 8.25%. That means consumers would have spent a half-cent on every $2 spent; not including groceries.

As of April 2021, Illinois' state sales tax is 6.25%. Henry County adds 1.5% onto that, and the City of Geneseo adds .5% onto that.

Find full election results here.

Related Articles