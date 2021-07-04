Voters reject Geneseo sales tax increase

The increase would have moved Geneseo's sales up to 8.5%, from its current 8.25%. That means consumers would have spent a half-cent on every $2 spent.

GENESEO, Ill. — Voters in Geneseo denied a proposal that would have increased sales tax by a fraction of a cent.

The proposal that residents were met with on the April 6 ballot asked if they would approve a one-quarter percent increase. 67% of voters said no. There were 456 people who voted.

This increase would have moved Geneseo's sales up to 8.5%, from its current 8.25%. That means consumers would have spent a half-cent on every $2 spent; not including groceries.