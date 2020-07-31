Vote by mail confusion what to look for in your mailbox before November

Vote by mail information being sent out in Rock Island County is causing confusion for voters

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — If you`ve received one of these in the mail the rock island county clerks office says you should ignore it, because it isn`t actually an absentee ballot for the election this fall.

Moline Township Supervisor Don Johnston explains the absentee ballot process. “You would put your name in here and address.”

Going over the absentee ballot application for rock island county, Don Johnston explains vote by mail.

“You would sign it and then of course this is all official for them to fill out.”

Step by step guiding how the process works.

Johnston says, “If it doesn't come from your county clerk or your voting agency then I wouldn't pay a lot of attention to it.”

Political organizations and groups often send out vote by mail information around the election, but the county says these aren't legitimate mailings and do not guarantee you an absentee ballot.

Rather only cards directly from the county clerk do.

“People or organizations will send them out and have them come back to them or one spot are collected and then lord knows how they`re voted.”

Some of those organizations forward on your ballot to the county clerk, while others may not.

Since there is no way to tell, it's best to not use them.

“Even if they are legitimate and found a way to send these ballots out it could be that they`re held up somewhere and if that process doesn`t happen maybe before the election and maybe they aren`t postmarked properly then your vote won’t count anyway.”

The county clerk saying in a statement that these faulty vote by mail cards will usually have wrong information, like a return address outside of the county.

It’s not illegal, but it is confusing, calling into question what might happen to your vote come November.

“Hopefully it will be a smooth election, as smooth as this one can be.”