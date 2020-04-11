Here's the latest on the matchup for Iowa's Second Congressional District

The race between Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Rita Hart in Iowa's 2nd District of the U.S. House has landed in nearly a 50-50 split with 100% of precincts reporting.

Mariannette Miller-Meeks showed a slight lead at 196,769 votes to Rita Hart's 196,487 votes. The Associated Press has not yet called this race.

Whoever wins will take over for Democrat Dave Loebsack, who has represented the district since 2007.