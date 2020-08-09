The annual Democratic Labor Day Picnic was cancelled, but party members are still energized

Rock Island County Democrats say election energy is at an all-time high, despite the cancellation of the 53rd annual Labor Day Picnic due to Coronavirus concerns.

MOLINE, Ill. — When the pandemic took hold in March, the Rock Island County Democrats made the decision to cancel their 53rd Annual Labor Day picnic. They say health concerns warranted the choice before months of extensive planning and cooperation from outside groups went into the event.

Typically, the picnic follows the Labor Day parade, and is filled with fundraising and high-profile speakers. It's also the unofficial mark of the last few weeks before Election Day.

Derek Jones, Party Chair for the Rock Island County Democrats, says it's also important for its celebration of working men and women across the country. And that, he says, is something they still wanted to recognize, even without the physical gathering.

So, on the afternoon of Labor Day, Jones live-streamed the 23rd Annual Draw-Down Raffle from his driveway. To him, having the raffle is not only a key fundraiser, but also a salute to the working class on Labor Day.

The raffle included several runner-up winners, and a grand prize of $5,000 that went to John Conway.

It's all part of a continuous effort to energize the party, even with all the changes this pandemic year has brought. And Jones says that excitement is at an all-time high as people find new ways to participate.

"The enthusiasm from the very beginning, into the last several months, has been overwhelming," he said. "Lots of people have been calling into the office to volunteer, and wanting yard signs."

The response to the raffle was also better than the party expected. While they normally have one or two tickets left on Labor Day, Jones says all 250 tickets were sold out back in August.

"Again, I've never seen so much enthusiasm over the last three and a half years than I've ever seen while being involved in politics for the last seventeen years," he noted.