SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Voters have rejected a proposal to abolish Illinois' flat-rate income tax for one that would take a greater share from wealthier taxpayers.

It was Gov. J.B. Pritzker's top priority to abolish the flat-rate tax and increase tax rates on those who earn more than $250,000.

Pritzker said it would generate an extra $3 billion a year to pay down debt. Opponents contended that Pritzker and fellow Democrats who control the General Assembly would use the money for new programs.