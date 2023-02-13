Special election early voting starts Wednesday. Here's what's on the ballots

Iowans in Davenport, Bettendorf, Durant and the Calamus-Wheatland school districts are able to vote on measures in the March 7 special election as early as Feb. 15.

Example video title will go here for this video

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa — Iowans across Scott County and other surrounding areas will be able to vote on a set of public measures in the upcoming March 7 special election, and early voting begins soon.

On Wednesday, Feb. 15 early voting will open for the election, which largely pertains to monetary issues in local school districts.

Additional information on sample ballots and voting locations in Scott County can be found by clicking/tapping here.

Davenport Prop SY

Voters will vote yes or no to decide if the Davenport Community School District will adopt a Revenue Purpose Statement, which will specify the use of the money it receives from the State of Iowa. The proposition says the money will go towards things like new school buildings, information technology upgrades and school safety and security.

Bettendorf Prop B

Voters will vote yes or no to decide if the Bettendorf Community School District will be authorized to spend about $69 million to build new education spaces, renovate, and remodel the Middle School and build a new fitness center and expand fine arts spaces at the High School.

Durant Proposition DN

Voters will vote yes or no to decide if the Durant Community School District will be authorized to spend about $15 million to renovate its facilities and make upgrades to classrooms, theaters, gyms, offices and HVAC/electrical systems.

Durant Proposition DO

Voters will vote yes or no to decide if the Durant Community School District will be authorized to implement a new property tax within its area. The tax would range from $2.70 per $1,000 to $4.05 per $1,000 in taxable property.

Calamus-Wheatland Prop CW

Voters will vote yes or no to decide if the Calamus-Wheatland Community School District will be authorized to spend almost $8 million on a new football/track athletics complex and makes renovations and upgrades to the High School, Activities Center and Elementary Building.

More From News 8