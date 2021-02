Incumbent Mayor Matthew Carter is being challenged by the city's current administrator, James Grafton.

SILVIS, Ill. — Incumbent Mayor Matthew Carter is being challenged by the current city administrator, James Grafton.

A primary election Tuesday, February 23 will determine which candidate will move on to the spring General Election to be held on April 6.

Grafton has been the city administrator of Silvis since 2001, according to his campaign Facebook page.

Carter was elected mayor in 2017, defeating a fellow alderman to replace retiring Mayor Tom Conrad.