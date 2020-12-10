Scott County Democrats host pop-up voter registration events

The latest event took place at LULAC 10 in Davenport, and featured several candidates on the local, state and national levels.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Scott County Democrats are holding pop-up events to help register voters across the county, in the final push to election day.

Voters can attend one of the events, always in new locations and communities, to register to vote and pick up free t-shirts, yard signs, placards and more.

Often, local candidates drop by to meet with and speak to gathered voters.

Scott County Democrats say the idea was born once their physical offices had to close, due to Covid-19. And after holding just four pop-ups, they say they'll be continuing the effort all the way up until election night, as well as into future years, once the pandemic is gone.

Elesha Gayman, Scott County Democrats Chairwoman, said it's a way to reach out and meet voters where they're at, and make it even easier for people to register to vote. She also said the group is especially pushing for voters to come up with a plan to vote early.

"Basically to get people registered to vote because of the COVID pandemic it's hard, we don't have a physical office location. -- And so this is really an opportunity for people to come and request their ballots, pick up their yard signs, and register to vote," said Gayman.

Scott County Democrats We have Biden Harris yard signs and MASKS! Head on down to Lulac and get your sign fix. Several candidates will be joining us too!

At the October 11 pop-up at Davenport's Latin American Citizens Club, Iowa Democrats made a stop on their "Early Vote Express" bus tour. Democratic candidates on the local, state and national level attended to make a pitch for voters to make sure their ballots are in and counted as soon as possible.

Rita Hart, running for Iowa's 2nd Congressional District, illuminated by a car's headlights and the tour bus itself, spoke on the importance of listening to every voice and coming together to defeat Covid-19, racial injustice, and educational obstacles.

She was joined by State Representatives Cindy Winckler and Phyllis Thede, as well as Scott County Supervisor Candidate Jazmin Newton and Scott County Board of Supervisors Candidate Rogers Kirk Jr.

Illinois Representative Cheri Bustos also made an appearance, making a pitch for Theresa Greenfield in the closely contested Iowa senate race, as well as all the featured candidates.