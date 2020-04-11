Tammy Weikert, Dora Villarreal retain positions in Rock Island County

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — Voters in Rock Island County have cast their ballots. Here are the results:
Circuit Clerk
Tammy Weikert (D) will keep her position as Rock Island County Circuit Clerk. She got 56% of the vote over Brandi McGuire-Madunic, who got 44%.
State's Attorney
Incumbent Dora "Villarreal" Nieman (D) received 52% of the vote. Kathleen Bailey (R) received 48%.
County Boards:
(winners in bold)
- District 8: Shannon Diekman (R), Brian Vyncke (D)
- District 9: Mark Lundahl (R), Jeffrey Deppe (D)
- District 13: Arsenio Moreno (R), Richard "Quijas" Brunk (D)
- District 16: Jim Uribe (R), Kai Swanson (D)
- District 17: Edward Mickey Clark (R), Edwin Langdon, Jr. (D) - still counting