x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WQAD.com

Elections

Tammy Weikert, Dora Villarreal retain positions in Rock Island County

Voters in Rock Island County have cast their ballots. Here are the results.
Credit: MGN

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — Voters in Rock Island County have cast their ballots. Here are the results:

Circuit Clerk

Tammy Weikert (D) will keep her position as Rock Island County Circuit Clerk.  She got 56% of the vote over Brandi McGuire-Madunic, who got 44%. 

State's Attorney 

Incumbent Dora "Villarreal" Nieman (D) received 52% of the vote. Kathleen Bailey (R) received 48%.  

County Boards:  
(winners in bold)

  • District 8: Shannon Diekman (R), Brian Vyncke (D)
  • District 9: Mark Lundahl (R), Jeffrey Deppe (D)
  • District 13: Arsenio Moreno (R), Richard "Quijas" Brunk (D)
  • District 16: Jim Uribe (R), Kai Swanson (D)
  • District 17: Edward Mickey Clark (R), Edwin Langdon, Jr. (D) - still counting

See full election results

Related Articles