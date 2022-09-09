Rock Island County NAACP to host 2 candidates' forums in September

The first forum will take place Tuesday Sept. 13 and feature candidates for Illinois state senator and state representative.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The NAACP of Rock Island County will host two candidate forums for regional and local offices in the month of September at the Martin Luther King Center in Rock Island, according to a press release from the NAACP branch.

The first forum will be held Tuesday, Sept. 13 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and include candidates for state senator and state representative.

State Rep. Mike Halpin, D-Rock Island, and Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms, R-Rock Island, will participate as candidates for Illinois Senate District 36.

During the same forum, Democrat Gregg Johnson and Republican Tom Martens will participate to discuss their candidacy for District 72 of the Illinois House of Representatives.

The second forum will take place Sept. 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and will feature candidates for Rock Island County Sheriff and Clerk.

Confirmed candidates for sheriff that will be participating are Democrat Darren Hart and Republican Patrick Moody.

Also participating will be candidates for county clerk Democrat Karen Kinney and Republican Marion Stallings-Moore.

The Martin Luther King Center is located at 630 9th Street, Rock Island. All forums are open to the public and free courtesy of the NAACP branch.

For more information please contact The NAACP of Rock Island County at (309)-235-3570.