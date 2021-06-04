Rock Island voters head to the polls for a county-wide election day

Polls opened at 6am and are available until 7 o'clock this evening.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill — Tuesday, April 6 is election day in Rock Island County, and voters will head back to the polls to decide on 183 measures. Everything from mayoral races in Rock Island and Moline to village president, aldermen, township, and school board positions are up for grabs.

You can view the complete sample ballot here. Polls are open from 6am until 7pm.

"I think people should take this race very serious because it’s very important who we elect to run our cities and our townships and our schools. So this is your chance to get out and make your voice heard," said Rock Island County Clerk, Karen Kinney.

While election officials weren't expecting the early vote turnout they saw for November's presidential election, they still say they were surprised at how many people cast their ballot before April 6.

Over 2,000 ballots were sent in before Tuesday's election, with 456 coming the day before. Now, headed into election day, election officials are hopeful anywhere from 15,000 to 20,000 people will drop by before polls close.

"Wouldn't it be nice if we hit at least 18 percent," joked Kinney.

To find out where and how you cast your ballot, you can visit our link, here.

One thing you might notice at the polls this year are a few less election judges. The county said they just barely got enough registered republicans to sign up before the 6th, so now they're spread thin.

"Some of the polling locations may only have one republican judge, we’d prefer to have more than one – we’d like to balance it out, but we’re not gonna be able to do that," said Kinney. "But one is better than none."