Here's a look at Quad Cities voter turnout in the 2022 Iowa primaries

According to Secretary of State Paul Pate, the state saw its second-highest turnout for a primary since 1994.

IOWA, USA — Iowa officials have released voter turnout data for the 2022 primaries and laud strong numbers statewide.

Of those voters, 195,355 were registered as Republicans and 156,589 were registered Democrats.

“I think it went fantastic,” Pate said, thanking Iowa voters. “I’ve got to compliment all the voters and our unsung heroes, those poll workers. They came through with flying colors. We saw thousands of Iowans coming out to have their voice heard and democracy in action.”

Thank you Iowans for making your voices heard! #BeAVoter pic.twitter.com/iA7itByca0 — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate (@IowaSOS) June 8, 2022

We've broken the results down county by county to see how voters turned out in the Quad Cities.

Scott County

A total of 15,882 Scott County voters submitted ballots in the primary. That's 12.13% of the total 130,936 registered voters; falling close to the state's total percentage.

In the contested major races, Republican voters overwhelmingly chose Chuck Grassley over Jim Carlin in the U.S. Senate race and Mary Ann Hanusa over Todd Halbur in the State Auditor race.

On the Democratic side, voters chose Abby Finkenauer over Mike Franken and Glenn Hurst in the U.S. Senate race and Joel Miller over Eric Van Lancker in the secretary of state race.

Clinton County

A total of 4,148 Clinton County voters submitted ballots, or 12.33% of the total 33,634 registered voters.

In the contested major races, Clinton County Republican voters overwhelmingly chose Chuck Grassley over Jim Carlin in the U.S. Senate race. Todd Halbur won the State Auditor race over Mary Ann Hanusa by an incredibly narrow two votes. five voters chose to write in a candidate.

On the Democratic side, voters chose Abby Finkenauer over Mike Franken and Glenn Hurst in the U.S. Senate race and Eric Van Lancker over Joel Miller in the secretary of state race.

Jackson County

A total of 2,306 Jackson County voters submitted ballots in the primary. That's 15.73% of the total 14,622 registered voters; coming very close to the state percentage.

In the contested major races, Republican voters overwhelmingly chose Chuck Grassley over Jim Carlin in the U.S. Senate race. Todd Halbur won the State Auditor race over Mary Ann Hanusa by 24 votes.

On the Democratic side, voters chose Abby Finkenauer over Mike Franken and Glenn Hurst in the U.S. Senate race. Finkenauer led Franken by a relatively close 49 votes. Joel Miller was chosen over Eric Van Lancker in the secretary of state race.

Muscatine County

A total of 2,923 Muscatine County voters submitted ballots, or a lower 10.11% of the total 28,899 registered voters.

In the contested major races, Republican voters overwhelmingly chose Chuck Grassley over Jim Carlin in the U.S. Senate race and Mary Ann Hanusa over Todd Halbur in the State Auditor race.

On the Democratic side, voters chose Abby Finkenauer over Mike Franken and Glenn Hurst in the U.S. Senate race. Finkenauer lead Franken by a mere 28 votes. Joel Miller was chosen over Eric Van Lancker in the secretary of state race.

Louisa County

A total of 926 Louisa County voters submitted ballots, or 12.78% of the total 7,247 registered voters.

In the contested major races, Republican voters chose Chuck Grassley over Jim Carlin in the U.S. Senate race. Todd Halbur won the State Auditor race over Mary Ann Hanusa by a narrow 17 votes.

On the Democratic side, voters chose Abby Finkenauer over Mike Franken and Glenn Hurst in the U.S. Senate race. Finkenauer led Franken by a close 19 vote margin. Joel Miller was chosen over Eric Van Lancker in the secretary of state race.

Henry County

A total of 2,172 Henry County voters submitted ballots, or 15.44% of the total 14,066 registered voters, close to the state percentage.

In the contested major races, Republican voters chose Chuck Grassley over Jim Carlin in the U.S. Senate race by a landslide. Mary Ann Hanusa won the State Auditor race over Todd Halbur by 23 votes.

On the Democratic side, voters chose Mike Franken over Abby Finkenauer and Glenn Hurst in the U.S. Senate race. Joel Miller was overwhelmingly chosen over Eric Van Lancker in the secretary of state race.

Des Moines County

A total of 3,240 Des Moines County voters submitted ballots, or 11.72% of the total 27,653 registered voters.

In the contested major races, Republican voters overwhelmingly chose Chuck Grassley over Jim Carlin in the U.S. Senate race and Mary Ann Hanusa over Todd Halbur in the State Auditor race.