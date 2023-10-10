City of Davenport gearing up for primary election in October

Voting will take place for the aldermen in Wards 2, 3, 4 and 7, along with a citywide election for Davenport's mayor.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The City of Davenport is preparing for its primary election on Tuesday, Oct. 10. Voting will take place for the aldermen in Wards 2, 3, 4 and 7, along with a citywide election for Davenport's mayor.

Preparing for Election Day

While Iowans are able to register and vote on election day, the Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins is encouraging people to register in advance. Doing so will help speed up the time spent at the polls.

For those who have moved since the last election cycle and have not updated their address information, they are asked to complete an online registration form or visit the auditor's office for a paper copy.

All pre-registration paperwork must be submitted to the auditor's office by 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 25. More information on voter registration in Scott County can be found here on the auditor's website.

In-Person Voting

Early in-person voting begins on Sept. 20 and goes until Oct. 9. Those who prefer this option can vote at the Scott County Auditor's Office between 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, or from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 7. Voting will take place in the Board of Supervisor Room located on the first floor.

The official election day is Oct. 10 and polling sites around Davenport will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters can find their polling place on the auditor's website under 'Where Do I Vote?'.

Absentee Ballots

For those unable to vote in-person, paperwork requesting an absentee ballot must be submitted by Monday, Sept. 25 at 5 p.m.

Absentee ballot forms can be found here on the Scott County Auditor's website or can be mailed upon request by calling the auditor's office at 563-326-8631. Ballots will start being mailed on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Absentee ballots must be received by the auditor's office no later than 8 p.m. on Oct. 10. Ballots can be returned via mail. They can also be hand delivered by the voter, someone who lives in the same household as the voter, an immediate family member or a delivery agent. Ballots received after Oct. 10 will not be included in the final count.

Absentee ballots can also be returned via a dropbox at the Scott County Administrative Center located on the west side of the parking lot. The box will be available for drop off starting Sept. 20 and will remain open until 8 p.m. on election day.

Any resident that has questions about voting in Davenport's primary election can contact the Auditor's Office at 563-326-8631 or can click here for more information.