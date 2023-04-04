x
Elections

Some polling places are closed in Rock Island County due to the storm

A variety of local government and school positions are up for votes in the April 4 elections. But a powerful storm system is closing several voting centers.
Credit: WQAD
The polling place at Edgewood Baptist Church in Rock Island is closed due to power outages.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — Local government positions across Illinois are on the ballot for the upcoming consolidated elections on April 4. You can find a list of what's on the ballot in Rock Island, Henry and Mercer Counties here

However, a system of powerful storms has rolled through the Quad Cities on election day, knocking out power and halting voting at several polling places.

News 8 spoke with Rock Island County Clerk Karen Kinney this afternoon and shortly before 3 p.m., Kinney knew of five locations in the City of Rock Island that were closed due to power outages. She was unsure of reports into Moline, East Moline or beyond the metro area.

Election judges were holding in place at their respective locations, in the hopes of reopening when power was restored.

Kinney confirms that the Rock Island County office building is open to all voters at 1504 3rd Ave. in downtown Rock Island, where polls will remain open until 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Credit: WQAD
