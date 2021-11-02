Here's who's been elected to the school board for Pleasant Valley

Here's who will be serving:
District 1:
Incumbent Kathryn Kunkel will continue to serve on the PVCSD Board after defeating challenger Sara Bennion.
Of the two candidates for Pleasant Valley School District's District 1 Board member in the Tuesday, Nov. 2 general election, incumbent Kathryn Kunkel beat out challenger Sara Bennion, with 87% of the vote.
District 2:
In District 2, Brent Ayers has been re-elected to serve on the board. He received 80% of the votes, over challenger Jon Kundert.
District 7:
A new face has been elected into District 7 of the Pleasant Valley School Board. Doug Kanwischer received 55% of the vote over challenger
Previously. Jean Dickson was representing the board's 7th district. She is running for the Bettendorf Alderman at Large seat in this election, against incumbent Lisa Brown.
The goal of the school board is to assist in developing educational programs that align with the Constitution and laws of Iowa. Board meetings are live streamed on the school district's YouTube channel.