Here's who's been elected to the school board for Pleasant Valley

Voters select Kathryn Kunkel, Brent Ayers, and Doug Kanwischer as members of the newly elected school board.

Here's who will be serving:

District 1:

Incumbent Kathryn Kunkel will continue to serve on the PVCSD Board after defeating challenger Sara Bennion.

Of the two candidates for Pleasant Valley School District's District 1 Board member in the Tuesday, Nov. 2 general election, incumbent Kathryn Kunkel beat out challenger Sara Bennion, with 87% of the vote.

District 2:

In District 2, Brent Ayers has been re-elected to serve on the board. He received 80% of the votes, over challenger Jon Kundert.

District 7:

A new face has been elected into District 7 of the Pleasant Valley School Board. Doug Kanwischer received 55% of the vote over challenger

Previously. Jean Dickson was representing the board's 7th district. She is running for the Bettendorf Alderman at Large seat in this election, against incumbent Lisa Brown.