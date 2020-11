Riess won with 54% of the vote over Democratic Challenger Michael Channon.

MUSCATINE COUNTY, Iowa — Voters in Muscatine County decided to elect Republican candidate Quinn Riess to serve as their new sheriff after longtime sheriff C.J. Ryan announced his retirement.

Riess won with 54% of the vote over Democratic Challenger Michael Channon.

Reiss has been with the Muscatine County Sheriff's Office since 1999.

Ryan announced his retirement in October of 2019. As of December 2020 he will have served Muscatine County for nearly 35 years.