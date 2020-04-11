Morrison Community hospital lease referendum approved

The Morrison proposal has been accepted.

The proposal was presented as follows:

"Shall the Morrison Community Hospital District have the authority to lease office space and common areas outside the boundaries of the District, as contemplated by Section 15(1) of the hospital District Law?"

Voters in Morrison, Illinois accepted the referendum to allow the hospital to lease office space outside of the district's boundaries.

Residents voted 73% yes and 27% no.

The Morrison Community Hospital wanted to share leased office space, "for the convenience of... patients are their providers by reducing travel time and exposure," read a statement on the hospital's Facebook page.

This referendum came about with the addition of specialists in their physician group. They sought to hold a remote location for initial and follow-up appointments.

"The remote office location one day a week allows our specialists to expand Morrison Community Hospital services outside of the district at a minimal cost," said the Facebook page. "The value in return is not only beneficial to the hospital but also the local community as the patients and/or family members utilize other Morrison services."

